Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commissioners' office at the courthouse for their regularly scheduled meeting.
The board approved a resolution to move drug court money per standard operating procedure #23 per statute that took effect July 1, 2021 to make drug court a trust and agency fund #7206 instead of a County fund. According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, this fund will use cash vouchers.
Dunlap also updated the board on changes in the budget saying the budget for High Plains Technology Center was found wrong by their auditor. A special meeting of the Excise Board has been called for Wednesday at 9 a.m. to go over changes.
A letter was given from Dunlap for a change partners for a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority 43790 Ventures on an eight acre tract in SW Section 15 T22N R20W in District 3.
Commissioners tabled a certificate of substantial completion for the fairgrounds roofing project by Joe D. Hall.
The board approved continuing to offer Aflac to Woodward County employees in addition to adding American Indemnity supplemental insurance to their options.
Redistricting maps and road miles were briefly discussed. Commissioners had a special meeting scheduled for later in the day to get more information and ask questions in a virtual meeting.
Commissioners approved a recommendation by District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt to have his first deputy, Foreman Donny Thorn to fulfill his duties upon his retirement until a new commissioner is elected and sworn into office.
Matt’s retirement is effective Oct. 31st.
