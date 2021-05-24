During their weekly meeting Monday morning, Woodward County Commissioners discussed the FSLA audit report they recently received from The People Perspective, LLC President Kristi Spaeth, SHRM-CP, PHR which was ordered in March of 2021.
“In the audit, she determined the elected officers are exempt. But all the other employees, first deputies and down, are considered as non exempt,” said District 2 Commissioner Clint White. “So if they do work over 40 hours they would be comp or overtime.”
District 1 Commissioner Troy White said the report surprised him and he asked Spaeth for clarification.
“I asked about that designation and she indicated here in Woodward County the first deputies do not have the authority to make significant decisions,” Troy White said. “They don't need significant decision making abilities in a county office with four people or three people. The elected officer is the decision maker.”
The board approved a letter of commitment to provide collaboration and support in conjunction with a proposal submitted by the Oklahoma State Department of Health to the CDC’s Community Health Workers for COVID Response & Resilient Communities grant.
“Essentially the State Health Department's applied for grants for community health workers,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “We would only be hiring two community health workers. It would also go to resources and office supplies that sort of thing, if needed.”
Some of the funds will also go into the implementation of the mobile public health unit which is housed in Woodward, according to Salisbury.
“They would go out and help the small communities,” Salisbury said. “Individuals that aren't able to travel as much and (would) help them with enrolling in state resources, Medicaid, that sort of thing.”
Northwest Domestic Crisis Director Paul Fockler presented the board with information regarding crisis emergency solution grant funds for Woodward and Guymon.
Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the Town of Mooreland.
Aa transfer of appropriations within the election board accounts was approved.
The board approved resolutions for junking a desktop workstation for the election board and various items for the County Health Department, including refrigerators and a file cabinet.
A resolution for adding inventory codes for portable and enclosed buildings was approved. This was for shipping containers for the Sheriff’s Department.
The board opened sealed bids. Only one bid was presented for county-wide six-month chipping and sealing. B & H Paving Inc. out of Scott City, Kan. submitted the bid for $3,590 per mile of chip and seal which was approved. One bid was opened for two projects in District 1 for a low water crossing and pipe cross drain from Dustin Donley Construction. A decision was tabled for comparison with FEMA funds received for the projects.
Commissioners approved disposing of a high pressure washer and floor scrubber for the Woodward County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
Following a lengthy executive session to discuss a Human Resources employee, the board voted for a Human Resources position review within the county to include the duties, obligations, chain of command and schedule.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Wendy Dunlap as requisition agent for the Woodward Fire Department, Fire Safety and Prevention and fire capital outlay.
Appointments for Travis Case and Jason Nielson as requisition agents and Jarrad Brittain and Merimiah Moore as receiving agents for Mooreland Fire Department were approved.
