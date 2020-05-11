Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer updated Woodward County Commissioners on the escalating circumstances in Texas County at the weekly meeting Monday morning.
With over 400 cases in Texas County and now 20 in Beaver County, Lehenbauer is expecting those numbers to rise as a surge of test kits come into the area.
“We're shifting a lot of the operations, just for efficiency, up to Texas County,” Lehenbauer said. “Woodward has been a hub for Northwest Oklahoma in my office for distribution of supplies. But we're trying to shift some of that up to that area since that's a hot bed, as well as north of there into Kansas and south into the Texas Panhandle.”
According to Lehenbauer, Woodward County and area emergency services will finally be receiving a little over $52,000 from FEMA for the 350 complex fire back in 2016.
“It will go to all three districts, a little bit. But on the fires, for some reason they send us all of the money for the whole state and we have to distribute it,” Lehenbauer said. “I'm waiting on the spreadsheet (from State Emergency Management) to say what the breakout is.”
According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, a bridge in his district has sank and is now closed. He said it is probably a product of all the flooding last year, according to the recent bridge inspection. That information will be sent to Lehenbauer to turn in.
Even though those cases have already been turned in and can’t be added to, Lehenbauer said exceptional circumstances are considered case by case and he will turn it in.
He is hoping the District 2 and 3 projects will be done soon. Before the COVID disaster, FEMA was attempting to have disasters processed within nine months of submission close out. District 3 was closed out last fall and District 2 closed out in February 2020.
Commissioners heard discussion from county officers before considering deciding whether or not to amend the security of the courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
“As much as I would like for us to get things going and opening back up and rolling. I do have some concerns with what's going on out at Guymon and Beaver,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “I really feel like we probably went into quarantine, closed down a little too quickly. And now we're going to try to open up too quickly and that scares me.”
Asking commissioners to be cautious, Boring also voiced concern about not having enough personnel in the courthouse to ensure everyone coming into the courthouse is not symptomatic and is observing proper cleanliness and social distancing.
District Judge Justin Eilers and Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey both agreed with Boring in cautioning the board to keep the courthouse closed for at least another week.
“Whenever I was appointed, I really hoped that we could get in and jump in and really work on our dockets. This has pushed us back two more months even,” Kirksey said. “And, you know, we'll do the best we can."
“I'm a little more concerned now than what I was even a month ago, just given the nature of Texas County and Beaver County,” District Judge Justin Eilers said. “Again, uncharted territory. I’d remind the public that this is somewhat unprecedented and we're all doing the best we can. No one wants to be responsible for any kind of an outbreak.”
Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell shared as well that he is not very optimistic, reminding the board that it would only take one prisoner transfer to infect the whole jail.
In light of the county officers concerns, the board approved amending the Woodward County operational plan regarding COVID-19 to allow the Event Center to reopen for limited use but to keep the courthouse closed for the time being.
The maximum monthly highway expenditures for April were approved at $324,088.15 in Resolution R20-24.
In addition to regular business, an interlocal agreement with the Town of Sharon was approved to construct, improve and maintain or repair streets.
As commissioners approved the April monthly report of the County Treasurer, District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson commented that sales tax is way down.
The board discussed trustees from the county jail taking care of courthouse lawn mowing, flower beds and weed control. Mitchell said the trustees could probably do the lawn mowing, but personnel to keep an eye on them was more of an issue for him. District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt said it took half a day for two of his crew to mow last year. In the end, they decided to put out for bids and see what they get, with the understanding a bid does not have to be accepted.
Commissioners discussed a road easement agreement with Jeffery L. Howard in Section 8 and 17 T24N R20W, unimproved section right-of-way. This right-of-way concerns a REW Renewables Americas LLC plan to place a wind tower in the middle of county easement between connecting sections. The right-of-way agreement with the landowner would allow the county to go around the tower after it is built, if needed. The agenda item was tabled awaiting more information and further consideration.
According to Boring, it would cost REW Renewables Americas LLC half a million dollars to make a different plan to move the proposed tower to another place.
A right-of-way encroachment agreement with Boiling Springs Wind Farm, LLC for several turbines in Sections 8, 26, 27, 29, 34 and 35 T24N R20W was also tabled.
