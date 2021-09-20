District Attorney Christopher M. Boring updated Woodward County Commissioners about the ongoing manhunt for a burglary suspect during the meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
“The past week or so, we've had some burglaries in the area,” Boring said. “I would just highly recommend that people continue to lock their things up. Keep things secure, keep an eye out.”
Boring especially cautioned those out the country to keep a watchful eye out for their neighbors as well.
“We're still in the process of investigating those and searching for suspects,” Boring said. “We appreciate the public's help and trying to find this guy, this suspect.”
A lot of people are out looking and trying to help, but hat help can actually hinder some of the law enforcement's search. According to Boring, when law enforcement sees vehicles out driving around at night, they need to stop and see what’s going on, which takes time from the investigation.
“It's helpful for people to keep an eye out, but it's also hindering,” Boring cautioned. “I'm not encouraging people to be out with their loaded firearms looking for a suspect in the dark because we do have officers that are walking around in the dark. I don’t want an officer to get hurt or injured while they’re out there.”
No representatives showed up for two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). One was for D Boy Dispensaries in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W on 3.95 acres in District 1. The other for Whispering Creek Farms LLC at W ½ SW ¼ Section 24 T23N R22W in District 3.
An OMMA certificate for 22874 Ventures NW Passage Industrial Park Lot 2 Block 2 on 3.6941 acres in District 3 was reviewed and a letter given from County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
An application for permit public service pipeline crossing from Northwestern Electric Coop for overhead electric powerline was approved for the southeast corner of Section 23 T23N R19W in District 1. Fees were waved. According to Troy White this is for a relocation of lines.
The board approved $22,267.42 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified to Sept. 10.
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of an HP computer with networking hardware with a monitor for the County Clerk’s office.
A resolution for disposing of a Dell quad core Xeon processor server for the district attorney’s office was approved to be junked.
The board also approved a resolution for declaration of surplus for five small aluminum bleachers from the fair grounds to be sold at sealed bid.
