Woodward County Commissioners heard a COVID-19 update and approved several items during their weekly meeting at the courthouse on Monday.
Terri Salisbury with the Woodward County Health Department told commissioners that as of Monday, the county had 18 positive cases with 15 recovered, leaving three active cases currently.
Salisbury said the health department from April through July 17 have tested 423 people. She noted that does not include private providers or tests at clinics like Urgent Care.
Salisbury said the department has also been advising schools on policies as school gets close to starting.
Commissioners approved allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax, which totaled $20,392.33.
Also commissioners approved a resolution for disposal of an HD system and snapshot sever from the county assessor's office and approved 4-week-payroll.
Commissioners tabled action on approving dates for holidays to be observed in 2021 until the next meeting of countywide officers so all the officers could go over the dates.
The commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
