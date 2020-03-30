County officers had several reminders for residents as Woodward County Commissioners met in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the courthouse on Monday.
Domestic violence has increased over the last week or so, according to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring.
“I want our victims to understand that if you're a victim of stalking, domestic violence, rape, those crimes, you can still obtain a protective order,” Boring said. “During this time, law enforcement still has the ability to issue protective orders when the courthouse is closed.”
Through the window at the county courthouse during office hours, or after hours at the sheriff's department or the police department, protective orders can be obtained any time, according to Boring.
According to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, the protective guidelines for officers are not interfering with business as usual as far as keeping the community safe. While keeping social distancing as much as possible, he assured deputies are still working traffic and taking every call.
“It's not fair to the public for us just say we're stopping enforcement right now, because then it's gonna get real bad real fast,” Mitchell said. “If somebody needs to go to jail, they’re going to jail. Someone needs a ticket, they are going to get a ticket.”
Mitchell also cautioned residents not to give personal or financial information to strangers over the phone. Scammers are taking advantage of the present crisis.
“We’ve already noticed kind of a trend of individuals trying to take advantage of this situation,” Mitchell said. “(We) Just need people to be aware that don't answer those questions just hang up those phone calls. It’s a scam.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury gave the board an update regarding COVID-19 testing. As of Monday morning, one case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle. The case is in Texas County.
“They are attempting to increase the number of tests that are being done throughout the state,” Salisbury said. “The restrictions for testing will not be as severe as they are right now for doctors and stuff. This is more of a surveillance type thing, to see if we have it in the area.”
According to Salisbury, a Swab POD (point of dispensing) will be established in Woodward for drive-through testing. Before test are administered, screening will be done.
Criteria in order to be tested:
• 18 years of age or older
• Fever greater than 104 degrees
• Cough or shortness of breath
• Only one test per household
According to Salisbury, the POD will tentatively be available by the end of this week. They are waiting for Oklahoma State University (OSU) to come online and get their testing validated.
Other communities that have implemented this type of testing are Ponca City and McAlester. Test results in those communities were available in about 24 hours, but Salisbury said she was not sure that would be possible as this area will be using a different lab in conjunction with OSU.
“That's very tentative. I'm not even sending out a press release until I get the go ahead from the state office,” Salisbury said.
Commissioners discussed the security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19. There were no changes or updates deemed necessary at this time.
The board approved the appointment of Rhonda Custer to the Woodward County EMS board and observed her oath of office and loyalty oath, administered by County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
The board approved a 96-month lease purchase agreement with the Stock Exchange Bank for one new 2019 Caterpillar motor grader for District 1 at 1.95 percent interest. Part of the nearly $280,000 cost of the grader was offset by the sale of a Caterpillar roller packer. One sealed bid was received and approved from Warren CAT for the amount of $93,000.
Lease purchase agreements with the State of Oklahoma through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation were approved for a 2020 Mack single-axle truck with rock bed for District 2 and two 2019 Caterpillar 140 motor graders for District 1. This is a revolving fund the County had the opportunity to apply for in October 2019.
The fund has a limit of three pieces of equipment that can be applied for at a maximum $240,000 each. District 1 Commissioner Troy White applied for two and District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson applied for one. The remaining balance of $39,578 each will be paid out of pocket by District 1 for the motor graders.
“The revolving fund, every year is rotating. Not every county gets to participate every year,” White said. “The interest is an upfront amount of three percent.”
According to White, the difference in upfront interest with the state compared to the bank agreement is substantial. The interest for one $240,000 lease purchase from the revolving fund is around $7,200, whereas the interest for the about $197,000 with Stock Exchange Bank will be around $15,000.
Commissioners approved a cooperative agreement between the County and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry Wildlife Services Division. According to Johnson, this is for such services as beaver trapping.
Two sealed bids were opened for countywide gyp rock. The board approved ACG Materials.
