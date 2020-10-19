Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning at the courthouse to consider several items and hear reports from officers.
Before the meeting started Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer told commissioners there were over 100 birds at the chicken sale Saturday.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer was not present, but left a report stating Fort Supply has 19 active covid cases, only two of which are Department of Corrections staff. No inmates are active at this time. Mooreland has 5 active cases, 2 in Sharon, none in Mutual and 34 in Woodward.
A report from Woodward County EMS was submitted to the board for approval to be submitted for CARES Act group funding. Commissioners tabled the item in hopes the EMS director could answer some questions next week.
Three certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana were acknowledged by the board. All three are in District 2.
Mountain Pro LLC, owned by Heng Yu Liu and Chrisphor Clevenger is for 40 acres on the NW ¼ of NW ¼ of Section 29 T20N R18W.
United Herbal Solutions, Inc. is owned by Jia Qing Huang and Ethan Brown. It is located on 3.58 acres on Section 33 T21N R20W.
Sasquatch, LLC is on 40 acres on Section 4 T20N R21W SE of NE, owned by Eric Allen.
Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell addressed the board about available COVID-19 response grant money available from the Center for Tech & Civic Life.
“We have a grant, $10,556 for covid, anything to do with covid,” Carrell said. “One thing that we’re wanting to buy with it is another laptop so that we can, out at the fairgrounds for in-person voting, have two lines. So we can get people in and out really fast.”
Commissioners approved the resolution for the grant monies awarded to be deposited into a county general fund grant account, which will then be deposited to the County Election Board’s general fund account, according to auditor guidance.
The board approved the first modification of fiscal year 2021 contract for regional secure detention with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA).
According to Western Plains Youth and Family Services Executive Director Kevin Evans, the agreement includes two beds available for panhandle counties. One bed is paid for and the other will be as needed.
“I’m tired of arguing,” Evans said. “This will add about $4,000 more a month to us, which is sorely needed.”
Evans also invited commissioners to visit the newly finished early childhood and infant mental health building. He added the children’s courtyard should be done this week.
Allocation of $23,729.36 of Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified to Oct. 14 was approved.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Teri Salisbury and Charles W. Roach as requisition officers and Karina Hillyer and Jeri Dwinelle as receiving agents for the Woodward County Health Department.
In new or unforeseen business, County Clerk Wendy Dunlap said OSU Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt reported the office HVAC unit went down.
“It was still under warranty,” Dunlap said. “She took three phone bids and it's going to cost $2,500 from Fire and Ice. She has agreed to pay it out of her budget to help us out.”
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson also reported he has a Caterpillar grader contract due at the end of November which he is going to let expire. Caterpillar’s buyback guarantee price is $200,000
“Then when Clint (White) comes in, he can do whatever he needs to do there,” Johnson said. “We do have a spare till then.”
County commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the Woodward County Courthouse.
The next meeting will be Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.