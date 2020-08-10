After working in the oil field and being unemployed for several months Brett Hammack explained his new business venture to Woodward County Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.
Hammack with Hauling Grass LLC applied for a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority on one acre in Summerfield Addition Block 1, Lot 1, Section 26 T22N R21W in District 3, which the board acknowledged.
Hammack said he will not have any product at this location. After speaking to several businesses in the area, he’s been assured there is a need for transportation services.
Sealed well house material quotes for the Rural Water District 2 2020 OEDA REAP grant were acknowledged. Commissioners deferred the decision to the Rural Water District 2 board.
The board approved monthly reports of officers, County Treasurer and Court Clerk, as well as the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for June.
Commissioners approved a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for July, along with purchase orders and blanket purchase orders.
Mistie Dunn and Laura Culp were approved as requisition officers for the County Assessor’s office. Ethan Scott and Shenna Smith were approved as receiving agents.
The board approved County Treasurer’s office requisition officers as Kim Bowers and Barbara Anderson and Jennifer Wheeler and Alma Torres as receiving agents.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer updated commissioners that there are four active cases of COVID-19 in Woodward County and the Woodward County Health Department will be conducting antibody testing at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.
District Judge Justin Eilers updated the board on jury selection plans for next week. The Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds will be set up for proper social distancing and temperature checks will be conducted as potential jurors check in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.