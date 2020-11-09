Woodward County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday in the courthouse.
There are 88 active covid cases in Woodward now, 12 in Mooreland, 7 in Fort Supply and 2 in Sharon with no new fatalities in Woodward County, according to Emergency Management Director Lehenbauer.
The District Attorney’s office is closed to the public. Officials are available by telephone and email, according to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring.
Covid items for the courthouse and fairgrounds to be submitted to CARES Act group were approved. According to Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer, her request was for more sanitizer.
The board approved the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for October 2020.
Commissioners approved a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for October 2020 to be $80,325.21 for each district.
In addition to regular business, commissioners approved a schedule of expenditures of federal awards for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 to be turned in to the auditor.
A resolution designating District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson as official board member to the Circuit Engineering District (CED) #8 for the year 2021 was approved. At the end of Johnson’s term, they will reconsider.
The board approved an interlocal cooperative agreement with CED #8 for the year 2021.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Lonnie Lawson to fulfill the vacant seat of the Fort Supply representative on the 911 board.
A banking services proposal with Bank7 for ICS sweep fund services program was approved with a minimum .7 percent floating rate.
The board tabled the appointment of requisition and receiving agents for the district attorney’s office.
Commissioners approved the Oct. 2020 monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector, as well as the court clerk records management and preservation monthly report.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. each Monday in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.