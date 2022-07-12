Woodward County Commissioners heard a presentation on a financing program for businesses interested in making energy efficient improvements to their building during their weekly meeting Monday.
The program is called C-Pace and Assistant City Manager Mike Jones summed it up this way, “It’s a creative way for builders to finance energy efficient improvements whether building a new building or renovating an old building.”
C-Pace stands for commercial property assessed clean energy, said Nancy Graham, with the Indian Nations Council of Government, which is an administrator of the program.
Graham said types of improvements could include energy management, building resiliency, water conservation or putting in energy storage units.
“It’s an economic development tool for Oklahoma,” Graham said.
To join, Graham said, the county has to pass a resolution to opt in and also accept an assessment contract.
No action was taken after the presentation and Graham turned material over to District Attorney Chris Boring for his examination.
Also on Monday, commissioners approved an application for the county health department concerning a $25,000 grant that became available from the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
Commissioners also:
- Approved a resolution authorizing the county treasurer to credit interest monies accrued from county highway funds. The interest would be deposited monthly.
- Approved a resolution determining maximum highway expenditures for June. The amount for each district is $89,662.01.
- Approved county officer reports
- Approved the court clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report
- Approved the county treasurer report to the state auditor and inspector for June
- Approved the appointment of Justin Alexander as the first deputy/foreman for District No. 3
- Approved the following holiday for 2023 – New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
