Woodward County Commissioners heard several concerns Monday morning.
Colby Castor addressed the board regarding building permits. In the process of building a small office outside the city limits of Sharon, Castor was inspected by the State Fire Marshal and is being required to install a costly commercial fire alarm system.
“We were shut down last year on our building from the State Fire Marshal's Office for permitting for commercial building and we received (a) stop work order,” Castor explained. “Some of their rules are above and beyond the regular IBC (International Building Code) code rules.”
The building for Castor Financial Services is 940 square foot. That fire alarm system is not required by code for that size building, according to Castor.
“It’s somewhere between $7,500 and $8,500 added to my project,” Castor said. “That's not a code rule, that's a directive from the State Fire Marshal's Office.”
The State Fire Marshal has jurisdiction in areas where a county or city doesn't, according to Castor.
Castor said he knows of five counties that have their own permit application and a person they hire or assign for inspections.
“Just from calling around to all the counties that are already doing their own (permits),” Castor went on to say. “They were very helpful, and it was easy and it was straightforward.”
Castor asked the board if they had considered doing their own permits.
“We've had this conversation actually, recently because of the influx of work that the state fire marshal has on his plate. He covers multiple counties,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White answered. “I understand your frustration. But I think that any independent contractor, whether they're hired through a municipality or a county or whatever, they're still going to follow the same state codes.”
Troy White said the county doesn't have a good solution right now.
“It is a conversation that we've had and we'll continue to have,” Troy White said. “We appreciate you bringing a real life situation that has potential financial ramifications to your project to us because we need to hear things like that.”
Three Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) certificates of compliance were on the agenda, but all were tabled.
Lucky Wei LLC, at NW ¼ NW ¼ Section 29 T20 R18W in District 2 did not have a proper representative present. The board would like to talk to one of the persons listed on the certificate as owner.
Best Buddings LLC, W ½ SW Section 22 T23N R21W 17.7240 acres in District 3 applicant was available with an interpreter and Cummins-Setters Commercial Partners (CSCP) Managing Real Estate Broker Matt Setters. Setters brought several concerns to the board.
“Your requirement in your procedure runs contrary to state law,” Setters said. “Everything on your list violates the privacy act. Until OMMA approves it, then it becomes public record. You've added another step here that no other county has added.”
Michael Gilbert with High Bird Farms at NW Passage Industrial Park block 2 lot 2 Section 16 T22N R20W in District 3 said he came to the meeting to find out what he needed to move forward in his renewal process. He asked if all owners need to be present at the meeting.
“I feel like just a representative owner (needs to be present), with the documentation that (at) the least 75% of the other owners are Oklahoma residents,” Troy White responded. “It’s the same documents that you provide to the state. It's not anything additional.”
No action was taken after discussion with county officers about the employee personnel policy handbook. Several items were discussed, with minor changes agreed upon and a few items needing further clarification from the auditor.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White made a point during the meeting concerning back up of time-sheet information in case of tornado or fire. All officers agreed it would be good to have things backed up. How and where that backup should happen was a question, with some concern over not making a lot more work for one employee. Several options were discussed and more information is to be sought.
Commissioners had lengthy discussion about the Human Resources (HR) position, leaving them with more questions rather than any definitive solution. The item was tabled for more information.
“If you’ve got a designated HR employee, they can't be paid by an individual like to the office, it needs to be paid by the Board of County Commissioners, because they're representative for all county employees,” Troy White said. “Trouble is, there ain't that much work. So that's where the solution needs to be figured out.”
According to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring, the auditor required the county to designate a HR person, but the actual HR work is not enough to keep that person busy.
“We need to talk to the state auditor and see what exactly the state requirement is,” Boring said.
Commissioners approved a routine bridge inspection invoice from Circuit Engineering Consultant Donnie Head. An emergency and transportation fund program road application was approved for chip and seal on EW51 beginning at NS208 extending 4 miles to NS212 as presented by Circuit Engineering.
The board approved a contract agreement for emergency and transportation revolving fund project #ETRCR 8-77-1(05) as presented by Circuit Engineering.
The board determined maximum monthly highway expenditures for May as $92,546.96 per district.
Editor's Note: In the agenda preview story that ran Saturday, there was an error. Colby Castor was at the commission meeting to discuss a building permit, not anything to do with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
