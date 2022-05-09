At the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, the board agreed to extend the burn ban for another week until May 16th.
The ban has been in effect since Dec. 15 and commissioners take the issue up on a weekly basis.
The latest forecast includes a slight chance of thundersorms midweek.
A permit was approved for the Pipeline Crossing from Plams Pipeline for pipeline repair and maintenance NW/4 NW/4 Section 14 T22N R19W for District No. 1.
Routine topics on the agenda were approved such as the Monthly Report of the County Treasurer of Woodward County, Resolution R-22-28 Determining Maximum Monthly Highway Expenditures, Purchase Orders and Monthly Reports of Officers.
Commissioners made appointments of requisition and receiving agents for varoius county departments.
Form 324A from Oklahoma Department of Transportation for mulching head that goes with the compact skid steer that was delivered last week, purchased through the Equipment Revolving Fund for District No. 2 was also approved.
The Interlocal Governmental Agreement City Operates Woodward County Dispatch, handling calls for all of Woodward County E-911 and Woodward County Sheriff’s office for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 was tabled until next week.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell requested to discuss this further with City Manager Shaun Barnett and Assistant City Manager Michael Jones.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m.
