The Board of Woodward County Commissioners weekly meeting Monday morning proved fairly uneventful with several items approved.
In addition to regular business, the board approved a materials request program for reimbursement from CED. The $75,000 is to be divided equally between all three district.
Sarah Clyden with Rural Water District 2 addressed commissioners regarding a partial payment on phase #1 of an OEDA grant for infrastructure improvements.
A transfer of appropriations within the General Election Board funds was approved.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing and approving the Trustees of the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority (WCPFA) to give them authority to follow through with the re-issuance of sales tax revenue bonds for the Woodward County Fairgrounds project. At the meeting Tuesday evening, the WCPFA approved an amendment to Resolution R-19-77 authorizing them to cash in nontaxable bonds and issue taxable bonds.
The commissioners rescinded a transfer for jail sales tax and use tax made at last week’s meeting. The funds will be moved directly into the use tax account beginning in Sept.
The board approved a district court disclaimer of any right title, interest of property West 20 feet of lot 8, all of lot 9, and east 15 feet of lot 10 in block 31 of Highland Park Addition to the City of Woodward.
Resolution R-19-80 was approved, selecting Circuit Engineering District 8, Alva as the engineer responsible for county bridge inspections, as approved by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Allocation of $17,660.89 for alcoholic beverage tax for September was approved.
