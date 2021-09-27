Woodward County Commission held a discussion with Human Resources Representative Jonna Schmidt regarding open enrollment and benefits offered to Woodward County employees at their weekly meeting Monday.
Deadline is Oct. 29 for all employees to have their options selected.
“Last time, in October last year, we had a lot of stragglers coming in and just past the deadlines, I had to do a whole bunch of paperwork just to get people approved,” Schmidt said, “trying to get everybody to get those sign and get them to make their changes.”
Oklahoma HealthChoice has several options for employees. Even if nothing is changing about the coverage, employees need to sign paperwork, according to Schmidt.
For example, if the Tobacco-free Attestation is not complete, the annual deductible will be $250 higher, according to HealthChoice.
“If you still have questions, you can always come to me and we can find out for sure. We can call,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know if people know about the Swift MD where you can talk to a doctor over the phone and get medication prescribed.”
District 2 Commissioner Clint White proposed having a benefit fair for insurance representatives to come and be available for employees to talk to and ask questions.
“Maybe two days and we can tell all employees come up here and get the information,” Clint White said. “Then they go home and talk to people about ti with their spouse.”
The board considered a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for D Boy Dispensaries on a 3.95 acre tract in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W in District 1.
No protesters showed for a rezoning public hearing. The board approved changing zoning classification for Triple C Real Properties on the NW ¼ of Section 36 T23N R22W from A-1 General Agricultural District to I-2 General Industrial District. According to Vernie Matt (Dist. 3), the City of Woodward is in the process of considering a similar zoning change for neighboring properties.
The board approved and signed the Woodward County budget for 2021/2022.
A resignation letter from Alan N. Case Sr. as a trustee representing Woodward County on the Northwest Oklahoma Economic Development Authority board was approved effective Oct. 6.
“I’d like to thank him for his service,” Clint White commented.
Commissioners then approved appointing Chad Campbell to the position as a trustee representing Woodward County on the Northwest Oklahoma Economic Development Authority board.
