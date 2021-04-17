David Connor with the state fire marshal's office will be at the Woodward County Commission meeting Monday regarding commercial business property inspections. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
Commissioners will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Silent Grow LLC in E ½ Section 26 T21W R20N in District 2.
The board will again consider a letter to Attorney General Mike Hunter regarding land ownership in the county by non-residents/citizens.
Another letter will be considered concerning an audit of the county’s financial statement for fiscal year 2019/2020.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of Vertex and Motorola radios for district 2.
The board will consider an application for permit from Northwestern Electric Cooperative for overhead power line in district 3 north of the SW corner of Section 24 T23N R22W.
The purchase of a 772 John Deere motor grader from Sourcewell for District 2 will be considered.
The board will consider approval of the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax through April 14, 2021.
A transfer of appropriations for District 2 out of road and bridge into maintenance and operation will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the appointment of receiving agents for District 2.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will meet for a fairly routine agenda on Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
In addition to routine items on the agenda, the board will consider renewing concessionaire services and miniature golf and paddle boat operations management with K&T Catering.
Commissioners will have another executive session related to the opening of the city manager’s position.
