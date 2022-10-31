After some debate on a possible exception for the Crystal Christmas displays, Woodward County Commissioners extended the burn ban through Monday, Nov. 7.
Commissioners met Monday in the courthouse.
District No. 2 Commissioner Clint White said, “I would like to go ahead and have the exception for Crystal Christmas there, so they can order items for their displays.”
District No. 1 Commissioner Troy White disagreed, saying “I just feel it is irresponsible, even for a public display. We expect our citizens to be responsible.”
Asked for his thoughts, District No. 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn said, “It is all dry, but I’m not against the folks with Crystal Christmas but I have mixed emotions about it. If we are going to exempt them, then take the ban off but I think it’s still too dry to take the ban off.”
Clint White made a motion to approve the seven day ban with the exception, so crews can fulfill the order in the two week time span needed to start the event on time. However the other commissioners did not feel the same way. A new motion was made by Troy White to leave the ban as is without the exception for Crystal Christmas and to discuss it next week after some possible rain this coming weekend.
Rain is in the forecast on Friday evening through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Following up on grants, Clint White spoke of an amendment for the Mutual Fire Department R-22-68 from last week showing they had a $7,500 match. After review, regarding match points for contributions, they are increasing their local contributions to $8,854. The amendment was approved.
Commissioners appointed Todd Bates to the Fort Supply Preservation Authority as the Woodward County Representative.
“This is for the William S. Keys Trust. He is a cattleman from the Mutual area, his wife is on the fair board and he is excited about it. I think he will represent us really well,” Troy White said.
Clint White also had some thoughts about the trust after Bates was voted in as representative. He spoke to Troy White, “I’d just like to make a point to appreciate your leadership in taking action and helping them get that land in this trust. I know that it took a lot of work with both representatives and the Historical Society. So, I’m glad to see that it is going well,” he said.
Troy White noted, “It will be a good thing for Northwest Oklahoma.”
The countywide gyp rock sealed bids were opened and discussed. Arcosa and United States Gypsum sent in bids. The commissioners tabled the bids for compilation.
Commissioners meet each Monday.
