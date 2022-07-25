Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY... .Unseasonably hot and very dry air will spread over western and northern Oklahoma and north Texas on Tuesday, and combined with gusty southwest winds will increase the afternoon fire danger over an area with dormant or dry vegetation due to the ongoing drought conditions. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...105 to 109. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&