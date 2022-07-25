The Woodward County Commissioners extended the burn ban to Monday Aug. 1 where at that time a discussion during the weekly meeting will take place to decide if another continuation is needed.
The countywide burn ban was adopted during an emergency meeting last Thursday and lasted through Monday.
No rain fell over the weekend but forecasts indicate rain is possible later in the week with the best chances Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Woodward County spent several months under a burn ban earlier this year and drought conditions continue to hamper the area.
Across Oklahoma, there are 29 counties under burn bans – up three from last week. The range goes from Texas County in the panhandle to Pittsburg and Wagoner counties in eastern Oklahoma.
In this area, Dewey, Major and Blaine counties are all under burn bans.
According to the last map from the U. S. Drought Monitor much of the area is in a severe drought with parts even in extreme drought. Statewide 99.7 percent of Oklahoma is in at least moderate drought conditions or D-1, according to drought.gov.
Commissioners also accepted a resignation letter from Kendal Stephens, who represented District 3 on the Woodward County Fair Board. Commissioners thanked Stephens for his many years on the board.
Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc acquisition rate per acre in Woodward County District #2 for right of way at $3,378 per acre was approved.
Bids were awarded as follows:
- Both bids from Dub Ross & CL Boyd on individual items for grader blades and bolts.
- Ergon Asphalt got the bid for emulsion.
- K & S and Direct Discount Tires for bids on individual items.
- Railroad Yard and Dub Ross for individual items on road materials.
Clint White was appointed to assist in coordination with the Indian Nations Council of Government to provide administrative services for the C-Pace Program.
A resolution was approved to redirect the County Use Tax and Jail Use Tax to County General Use Tax Fund and is done yearly.
The appointment of Requisition and Receiving Agents for Fair/Fair debt was approved.
The commissioners meet each week in the Woodward County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.