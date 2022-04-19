At the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, the burn ban was continued another week with follow up next Monday. Chances of rain are in the forecast this weekend.
Commissioners signed documents with Stock Exchange Bank for the Lease Purchase of a 2022 E-1 Freightliner Tanker for the Woodward Fire Department. The Unit price is $340,000 but the lease price with 2% interest is $368,345.20 making a monthly payment of $3,836.93.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White had invited Dr. Tom Lucas with High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council to join him at a meeting with Oklahoma Economic Development Authority (OEDA) last week.
Clint White said, “After that meeting, I feel like it’s Woodward County’s best interest to go with someone that’s a little more experienced in the grant underwriting.”
Dr. Lucas added, “they are willing to help, however they (OEDA) have not done one of these grants before. This is a huge application that is on a short time period of May 23rd. I have had some contact with Keith Weber of Civicus Group, previously regarding grants. He was always professional and the work that I saw from his company was all very good.”
District Attorney Chris Boring received a draft agreement from Clint White and Boring’s concern was time frame.
White noted, “We could do a short one for the remaining if we were to hire him with a $2,000 monthly retainer. Weber would be able to write the grant for this one due in May, but would also meet with us quarterly and make a strategic plan as to what our needs are for grants and assist with those as well,”
Kevin Martin, McDonald’s owner, wrote Clint White a reference letter regarding Weber and his previous experience when he lived in Altus. Martin was the vice-chair of the Southwest Oklahoma Economic Development Corp. for over five years.
The letter states, “Mr. Weber has brought over $2,000,000.00 in grant money to Altus that absolutely would not have happened without his services. There may be individuals in varying components of our local government that currently find and procure grants, however within his specialized field, we were missing opportunities that we did not know were available to us. Weber is someone I know well, respect and absolutely trust that he has and will continue to do all that can be done in his field of expertise. I am confident that retaining him will be a significant benefit to our area.”
Weber is scheduled to be at the commission meeting next Monday. The commissioners decided to table the hiring of Civicus Group until then.
The transfer of appropriations out of Fire Prevention Capital Outlay into Maintenance and Operation for supplies pertaining to fire prevention was approved.
Resolution R-22-24 American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated funds to counties to be used to replace lost public sector revenue as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic whereas counties may use the Fiscal Recovery Funds under Sections 602 c (1)C or 603 c (1)C was approved.
Interlocal agreements between Woodward County Commissioners, the Town of Mooreland and Mooreland Public Schools were approved.
The Allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax for April 12, 2022 was approved for the amount of $17,388.14.
The six month countywide bid for Gyp Rock # B-22-9 was awarded to ARCOSA the only company that placed a bid.
County commissioners meet each Monday morning in the Woodward County Courthouse.
