The basement of the courthouse was full as the Woodward County Commission began their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.
After prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, the board received a brief update from Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Kafka. The County Fair begins Wednesday.
Commissioners renewed the Woodward County burn ban for another week after discussion with officers and Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer. There have been no significant fire events in the county recently and humidity is up after some rain, but the temperatures are supposed to get up into the 90’s again this week, were the reports from various officers.
The board awarded Pioneer Supply a bid for pipe for Rural Water District No. 2. Core & Main had also bid, but missing language disqualified the bid for consideration.
Commissioners approved a permit for public service pipeline crossing from Pioneer Telephone Coop, Inc. for fiber optics network throughout the County, altering the minimum depth to 36 inches and waiving fees.
A letter to the United States Department of Transportation in support of the Circuit Engineering District #8 application for Bridge Investment Program grant funding to replace seven bridges in six neighboring counties in Northwestern Oklahoma was approved.
The board tabled repairs or replacement of various areas of the courthouse roof pending more information about possible warranty.
No action was taken on an estimated $13,000 project in the west courtroom to install sound panels. Kyle Burrows, owner of Burrows Pro Audio Video explained how the fire-rated fabric panels would help reduce echo.
“Basically that the room is unintelligible when people speak the echo is too broad. So we went in and took a measurement. Our devices measure up to three seconds and we’re talking about reverberation,” Burrows said. “When that sound bounced around in there, it makes people very difficult to understand. Not just hear them but understand intelligibly.”
Commissioners approved a contract for services between Woodward County Assessor’s office and Total Assessment Solutions Corp.
“These companies out here that provide oil and gas, windmills and stuff, they protest their taxes and then that withholds some money from our schools,” said District Attorney Christopher Boring. “There are several schools I know right now in the Panhandle that are closing. There will probably going to be several more that’ll be closing in the next year just because of this.”
According to Boring, protests cost counties time and money, taking often two years or more to resolve.
“It’s also important to note that the public schools are the recipient of approximately 85 percent of all property tax that is paid in every county,” added Troy White, District 1 commissioner.
The board approved $25,981.98 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through Aug. 15, 2022.
A transfer of appropriations was approved from DARE capitol into DARE maintenance and operation. The money had been entered into the wrong account.
The three-year renewal with Pioneer Telephone Cooperative and replacement of phones was tabled due to some phones in the courthouse not working.
During new and unforeseen business, District 2 Commissioner Clint White gave a recap on ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. In April, some of the funds were used to purchase ventilators, oxygen generation system and two ambulances for the Woodward EMS. In July, the remaining $1,962,875 was received by the County. Last week the commissioners allocated about $1 million to each District leaving the remaining funds to be used for public safety.
District 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn allowed a citizen to speak about a Medical Marijuana facility he’s planning to put in the county. The board suggested he get on the next agenda to submit his information.
In order to get on the next week’s agenda, items need to be added before Thursday each week. Contact Woodward County Clerk Wendy Dunlap at (580) 256-3413 for more information.
