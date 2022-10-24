The Woodward County Commissioners approved the continuation of the countywide burn ban until Oct. 31 at their weekly meeting Monday.
Woodward Emergency Management Director, Matt Lehenbauer said, “They are expecting about a half an inch today. We’ve already had half an inch towards Seiling. The western part of the county hasn’t seen much rain at all, about 1500th of an inch. It will be windy tomorrow and a chance of rain closer to the end of the work week and a warm up for the weekend.”
Commissioner Troy White noted, “there were a couple fires in the north part of the county last week.” Lehenbauer added that “Grant County had a large grass fire yesterday.”
The current burn ban has been in effect for several weeks, and is actually the third burn ban that has affected the area since the start of the year.
After Monday, the next chance of rain in the forecast wasn’t until the weekend.
Tom Lucas was at the meeting to give an update on possible grants for the county.
“Our landfill may qualify for a materials training grant. It would be fore employees at the landfill and could be for outreach of companies taking materials to the landfill and how to reduce the amount taken there,” he said.
Commissioners approved all resolutions regarding REAP Grants.
R-22-60 is for the Sharon Fire Department applying for a $47,000 REAP grant to complete funding for a seven ton brush rig. They are using $9,975 in local funds and up to $60,000 from county funds previously approved to complete purchase of the truck.
R-22-61 is for the Mutual Fire Department applying for a $75,000 REAP grant to provide funding for building expansion at the Mutual Fire Department. They are providing $7,500 in local funds to help fund the project.
R-22-62 is for the Fort Supply Fire Department is applying for a $50,000 REAP grant to provide funding for a one ton grass rig.
R-22-63 is for the Mooreland Fire Department is applying for a $75,000 REAP grant to provide funding for building expansion at the Mooreland Fire Department. The Town of Mooreland is providing $50,000 in local funds to help fund the project.
R-22-64 is for the Town of Mutual is applying for a $75,000 REAP grant to provide funding for street resurfacing in the Town of Mutual. They are providing $8,250 in local funds to help fund the project.
R-22-65 is for the Quinlan Community Rural Water District is applying for a $75,000 REAP grant to provide funding for a new water well. Quinlan Community RWD is providing $80,000 from the RIG grant to help fund the project.
During the new or unforeseen business, Pat and Verlaine Clark were unofficially present on behalf of the Quinlan Rural Water District. Pat Clark spoke to the commissioners,
“I want to take the opportunity to thank all of you people that put in the hard work to see and oversee the funding of our rural water system and not only our local one, but all of the rural water systems,’ he said. “They are very important in the state of Oklahoma. More particularly in Northwest Oklahoma. Our little water district right now, is really more water for livestock than we are for human consumption. So the funding that you approved today is very, very important. We wanted to thank you for all of your hard work.”
