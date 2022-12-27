Woodward County Commissioners on Tuesday extended the burn ban into the next year with no precipitation in sight.
The ban was extended to Jan. 3 when commissioners will take up the issue once again. This marks the second year in a row a new year has started with a burn ban.
There was some light snow last week but nothing in the way of precipitation is in the immediate forecast. The next chance for rain appears to be Sunday night and Monday, and that is only a 30 percent chance.
As of Dec. 22, according to the U. S. Drought Monitor, the county remained in either severe or extreme drought.
The burn ban does have some exceptions for welding and grilling under certain conditions.
Commissioners also took up a couple of bids during their weekly meeting.
Bid B-22-39 for road materials was approved for both companies Dub Ross and Railroad Yard on the individual products.
Bid B-22-46 Grading County Roads was tabled for further discussion and follow-up with the auditor regarding the bid was sent to companies to bid per hour instead of bid per mile.
Blanket purchase orders and monthly payroll were approved.
Purchase Orders for Batch #114 and the additional batch regarding the County Event Center will be discussed during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
FY23 REAP Contracts were approved as follows:
- Sharon Fire Department for the purchase of a Brush Truck in the amount of $55,057.63
- Mooreland Fire Department for the purchase of an Addition to the Fire Station of 50 feet by 100 feet by 16 feet in the amount of $75,057.63.
- Quinlan Rural Water District #1 for the purchase of a new Water Well in the amount of $75,057.63.
- Mutual Fire Department for the purchase of an Addition to the Fire Station 45 feet by 65 feet by 12 feet in the amount of $71,687.23.
- Town of Mutual for Chipping and Sealing 3.8 miles of road for the amount of $75,057.63.
Dr. Tom Lucas spoke of new programs that are available for rural communities that are accepting applications starting December 27, 2022.
- Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program that provides funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.
- Waste and waste disposal load and grant program that provides funding for clean, reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage to households and businesses.
- Single family housing repair loans and grants that provide loans to very low income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes or grants to elderly low income homeowners to improve health and safety.
Some of the programs are geared towards business development.
- Business and Industry loan guarantees
- Energy Programs
- Rural Business Development Grant
- Rural Economic Development Loans and Grants-Rural Utility Service Programs.
Commissioners were meeting on Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday. Next week's meeting will also be on Tuesday, Jan., 3, this time due to the New Year's holiday.
