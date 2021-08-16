Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning in the basement of the courthouse for their regularly scheduled meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White informed the board about the reporting process for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“We need to designate an account administrator, point of contact for reporting and an authorized representative for reporting. There are three different roles,” Clint White said. “We do have to submit the report by August 31.”
Another report will be due in October, according to Clint White. The reports consist of categories of spending. The county hasn’t spent any of the ARPA funds yet.
“Until we start spending the money reporting is very easy,” Clint White said. “You just put zero for your category codes.”
The board reviewed documentation Chengguang Lin brought for renewing a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for Green Mountain of Oklahoma LLC in NE ¼ Section 2 T20N R19W in District 2. Clerk Wendy Dunlap gave Lin a letter for OMMA.
Commissioners decided to deposit an ACCO insurance check for courtroom repairs. They’ve been holding onto this check for a few months because of discrepancies. ACCO refused to cover the cost of a subcontractor for the job.
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of equipment for a 2006 WISC-IV Guidance Materials for the County Health Department.
The board approved $26,376.68 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through August 11.
The statement of receipts, disbursements and changes in cash balances for the year ending June 30, 2021 was approved.
No action was taken on a transfer of appropriations regarding Emergency and Transportation Revolving fund program funds being received and put into the wrong account.
Due to some county officers' absence, a special meeting will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. for them to consider resolutions for approval of the drug and alcohol policy, safety manual and the employee handbook.
