During the weekly Monday morning meeting with the Woodward County Commissioners, Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer spoke of the drought conditions.
Lehenbauer said, “most of Woodward County was in level D3 extreme drought this spring and now we are in a D1 moderate drought level. We just have to keep an eye on the south eastern corner of the county that is still at D3.”
Commissioners approved the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma-Self Insured Group 2022-2023 renewal for county property coverage premium. The renewal could be paid in two payments every six months or a one time payment which has a savings of over $2,000. The board approved the one time payment of $213,575.
The agreement between Western Plains Youth and Family Services Inc. and the county for services and facilities at the Juvenile Dentention Center for fiscal year July 2022-June 30, 2023 with $58 per child per day was approved.
Other approvals included:
- Woodward County leases and agreements for sheriff’s office, highway departments and county offices for the next fiscal year.
- Purchase orders, monthly payroll and monthly officers’ reports.
- Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Yolo Farm LLC.
- The report of conference with CED #8 Bridge invoice.
No action was taken on the resolution authorizing the county treasurer to credit to county general accounts the interest monies accrued from county highway funds for the next fiscal year.
“This is normally done to offset our salaries, but I think there needs to be some changes,” said Commissioner Troy White.
District Attorney Chris Boring is going to discuss this further with the auditor.
Commissioner Clint White brought up a couple items under the new or unforeseen business topic.
First was to discuss more options with Keith Weber regarding a Water Smart grant opportunity that is due in late July and would be county specific.
The second was to look further into an option allowing Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing.
“It is a form of long term, low-interest rate financing with no upfront costs for building owners who want to modernize building energy infrastructure, lower energy costs, and increase building comfort and asset value. C-PACE financing drives private sector investment in local communities, improves commercial property values, reduces energy and water expenses, creates jobs, and provides environmental benefits by conserving natural resources,” according to oklahomacpace.org.
Boring is looking into this benefit for Woodward County.
