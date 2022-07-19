During Monday’s County Commission meeting, commissioners and the staff at the Woodward County Event Center said members of the public who may not have access to air conditioning are welcome at the event center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Much of the area will be under a heat warning this week with the temperature expected to be over 100 degrees every day, including 110 degrees on Tuesday.
Commissioners also awarded a number of bids at the meeting and tabled some others.
Six month bids were awarded for:
- Packer Services, Dustin Donley Construction at $90/hr was the only bid.
- Contract Hauling , Pfeifer Trucking at $.1599/mile for End Dumps from Gotebo.
Dustin Donley Construction at $.22/mile Belly Dump from Bouse Junction.
- Trackhoe, Dustin Donley Construction $115/hr.
- Limestone Chips, Dolese.
Bids tabled for tabulation included emulson, tires and grader blades and bolts.
No bids were received for grinding/milling asphalt roadway.
The OSU Extension contract and budget for 2022-2023 was approved.
Johnny Ketcherside with Rural Water District No. 2 visited with commissioners about an OEDA grant and quotes for pipe.
““With the product price fluctuating and to follow county purchasing procedures, I think the best option would be for you to have a meeting with our purchasing agent, Trina Mingus and bid out the price of pipe to be competitive and then that price will be locked in for six months,” said Commissioner Clint White.
The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs for FY 2023 contract renewal was approved.
FY 2023 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board was discussed. The update included:
- Applications are due in September.
- Funds are available for cities or towns with a population of 7,000 or less.
- The amount of money that the applicant can get has doubled since last year.
- Rural Fire Departments can apply as well.
A resolution establishing the Woodward County Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-Pace) program was approved.
“Chris (Boring) reviewed this last week. I think it’s a good opportunity. I don’t know how many prospective property owners want to take advantage of the program, but in order for them to do that, It has to be first adopted by the county,” Clint White said.
It was also approved for the Memorandum of Agreement with the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INOG) to administer the Woodward County C-Pace Program.
Routine items approved are:
- Four week Payroll
- Purchase Orders
- Allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified through 7/13/2022 at $24,522.83.
- Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Request for Appropriations Beginning Balances for FY 2022/2023.
- Minutes of the previous meeting
