Woodward County Commissioners met for a special meeting Thursday morning, after the meeting Monday was canceled and the courthouse closed Monday due to weather.
Brooke Havel was unable to attend the meeting to report on the juvenile detention center. A tour of the facility is scheduled for the meeting on Feb. 22 and they will receive the report at that time.
A certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was acknowledged for Sharon Block of Business Correas Collection Original at Block 14, Lot 6-8 in District 2.
The County handbook was discussed with officers, but no action taken. Commissioners approved a County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations.
Maximum monthly highway expenditures for January 2021 were approved in the amount of $231,944.74.
The board approved board members for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) representing Woodward County; Vernon Peck for 2 years, Roger Wagner for 2 years, Alan Case Sr. for 4 year, Bill Fanning for 4 year. Matt was also approved as board member ex-officio representing Woodward County. A reappointment of Vernie Matt for a three-year term as Oklahoma Economic Development Authority (OEDA) board member was approved.
Commissioners approved the monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector for the month of January 2021. The board will consider the Court Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report for February 2021.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Kelsey Bates to the Woodward County Fair Board for the District 2 seat.
Hauling donated with County equipment was discussed for donated dirt off the property of Mark Messenger near NS214 and EW55 in District 2.
