Woodward County Commissioners went through a number of fairly routine items at their weekly meeting, held on Tuesday this week due to the President’s Day holiday.
Commissioners Donny Thorn and Clint White (Troy White wasn’t at this week’s meeting) did make one appointment, adding Mooreland Police Chief Bobby Kehn as the Mooreland representative on the E-911 board.
Also, commissioners signed a settlement document in a case involving the state and Juul Labs, Inc. Woodward County’s portion of the settlement was $8,325.
Also approved as a decision to outsource janitorial services for the courthouse. Commissioners are going with WOW Janitorial, a Tulsa area service that has several industrial contracts in this area, for 25 hours a week.
“If we are able to do it (cleaning) in 25 hours a week we will have approximately $12,000 to $13,000 in savings a year,” Clint White said.
Donny Thorn noted that the hours could be increased or decreased if needed.
“They could possibly start this week, but probably the following week,” Thorn said.
In other action commissioners:
- Approved allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax in the amount of $21,707.73.
- Approved purchase orders
- Approved transfer of appropriations from the county commissioners maintenance and operations into excise board personnel services. The amount was $2,000 and covers some additional training for the excise board.
- Approved requisition and receiving officers for the Sharon Fire Department.
- Tabled a scheduled tour of the Woodward County Juvenile Detention Center until all the commissioners could be present. Commissioners are required to tour the center once a year.
Next commission meeting will be Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
