Woodward County Commission approved Circuit Engineering District (CED) #8 materials request funds projects for each district during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.
The board tabled a certificate of substantial completion for the fairgrounds roofing project from Joe D. Hall due to the architect not being able to make it until Wednesday this week.
Commissioners will approved appointments for requisition and receiving agents for the County Assessor’s office and Fire Safety and Prevention. For the Assessor, requisition agents are Mistie Dunn and Laura Culp. Receiving agents are Ethan Scott and Anja Harrison. For the Fire Safety and Prevention, requisition agents are Michael Wickware and Rick Hay and receiving agents are Bobby McDowell and Melissa Hobbs.
An application for a public service pipeline crossing permit was approved for adding a steel culvert to Hill 1-1 Wellsite from Coun ty Road EW208 on the east side of the road in the driveway entrance of the Orca Operating Company, LLC in Section 1 T22N R20W.
The board approved another application for a public service pipeline crossing permit for a livestock waterline 230 foot east of the NW corner of Section 5 T21N R22W in District 3.
Commissioners tabled monthly officers reports due to an error.
The allocation of alcoholic beverage tax was approved as $25,852.29, certified Oct. 13, 2021.
Only one six-month county-wide bid was received for gyp rock. The board approved bids from Arcosa Specialty Materials.
