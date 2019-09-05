The Woodward City Commission met Tuesday evening following the holiday weekend.
The commission approved the consent docket, adoption of two ordinances and declaring emergency for both.
Ordinance No. 1692 amends Section 52.17 of Chapter 52, “Water,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Woodward, establishing water rates and fees. Ordinance No. 1693 amends Section 51.02 of Chapter 51 “Wastewater,” establishing fees for the use of the sewer system.
As the new automatic meters are installed, readings will be calculated by the gallon, rather than 1,000 gallons.
The Woodward Municipal Authority also approved the consent docket containing only the minutes of the regular meeting of Aug. 19.
