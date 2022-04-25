Woodward County Commissioners decided to extend the countywide burn ban another week to May 2 during their Monday meeting in the courthouse.
The ban was first put in place last December during an emergency meeting and little in the way of measurable precipitation has fallen since then.
Commissioners are taking up the burn ban on a weekly basis.
Woodward County and much of western Oklahoma remains in extreme drought according to the Oklahoma drought monitor map.
All interlocal agreements were approved between Woodward County Commissioners and the Town of Mutual, City of Woodward, Woodward Public Schools, Sharon Mutual Schools and Woodward Fire Department.
The Cooperative Agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry Wildlife Services Division with the county’s portion of expenditures for predator and rodent services agreement for the next fiscal year were approved.
The consulting agreement between Woodward County and Civicus Group for the remainder of this fiscal year and next fiscal year was approved. Keith Weber with Civicus Group was present at the meeting and discussed with the commissioners what he can do for the community.
“This summer will mark 19 years for us as a freelance corporation. We represent colleges, universities, state agencies and essentially public bodies as well as municipalities in Oklahoma and Texas. Half of our business is grant writing and the other half is government contracting. Grant applications don’t fail because people can’t write them, they fail because people don’t plan. We will plan better and win more,” Weber said.
Weber mentioned not only are there grants for the county for rural water and equipment, but for school upgrades such as buses, energy efficiency to shave off peak demand and building code efficiency.
The Agreement #772035 Lease Purchase option John Deere Model 333G Skid Steer #99-2790 through Oklahoma Department of Transportation for District #2 was approved.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m.
