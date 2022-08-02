Woodward City Commissioners and Woodward Municipal Authority met Monday evening.
Rezoning of 4421 Hunter Road from R-1 single-family dwelling district to A-3 (residential estates) was approved.
The fiscal year 2022-2024 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the City of Woodward and Fraternal Order of Police was approved. The contract included a 3% across the board wage increase for both years as well as a 2.5% split between steps and it also included two new top end steps.
A new fuel system was installed at the airport and the item of surplus was a fuel tank from the previous system. The item was approved to be surplus.
Lawn and Order Lawn Care submitted a request to withdraw from the contract with the city due to the lack of personnel to fulfill the contract. The previous bid showed Green Zebra being the next lowest bid. Green Zebra has agreed to fulfill the contract that is remaining of the year and Commissioners approved the contract.
City Manager Shaun Barnett was approved as the city and municipal authority’s representative with the Oklahoma Municipal Authority Retirement Fund.
A claim against the city for damages from a vehicle colliding with a police vehicle was denied.
The Letter of Engagement between the City of Woodward and FSW&B, Certified Public Accountants, PLLC for auditing services is for the 2021-2022 audit was approved.
Items on the consent docket included approval of previous minutes, approve financial reports for the month of June 2022 and to approve the facilities use agreement between the City of Woodward and D&C Pride of Texas Shows. The consent docket was approved.
The lease agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority and Mewbourne Oil Company was tabled for the August 15th meeting.
Other reports included that the city is preparing for back to school season with checking the electronic crosswalk signs and painting the crosswalks.
City commissioners meet twice a month.
