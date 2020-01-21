Woodward County Commissioners were addressed by Daughters of the American Revolution Woodward Chapter Regent Roberta Chance Tuesday morning about a George Washington Tree in the courthouse lawn.
“What we want to do is do a rededication, the plaque was originally dedicated in 1950. And it was done in remembrance of the tornado on April 9, 1947,” Chance said. “The tree that is sitting there in the corner (of the courthouse), actually was a tree that was back in Massachusetts, that George Washington set under.”
According to Chance, the original tree was dying so in order to preserve the tree, saplings were sent out to state capitols around the nation, one was sent to England and one to Woodward.
The Daughters of the American Revolution are asking permission to rededicate the plaque located at the courthouse with the tree, which commissioners approved. After the rededication, the location of the tree will be put on a national registry, according to Chance.
In addition to regular business, low bids were accepted from the tabulation of a six-month county wide tire bid.
Their was no action taken on the Oklahoma Mineral Owner Registry.
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of equipment for the Sheriff’s office. A watch Guard in-car camera system and Whelen rear light for a Tahoe are to be junked. A resolution for declaration of surplus for a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV to be sold at auction for the Sheriff’s office was also approved.
In new or unforeseen business, the board discussed a request from one of the judges to remove a tree by the road on the east side of the courthouse. District Attorney Chris Boring also mentioned a bush obstructing one of the parking spaces in the parking lot. Commissioners discussed the situation and will decide what to do after taking a look shrubbery around the courthouse parking lot that needs trimmed or removed.
