Woodward City Commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss Code of Ordinances and zoning definitions. Aaron Sims, city attorney, spoke regarding the changes and updates of these codes to make the city look more appealing from the road by having a nice facade.
“Currently, we have very few within the building type regulations, in our zoning ordinances. We do talk about setbacks, we talk about lot coverage, we talk about height, and different things like that, but very little about the actual facade of the structure. It does allow for some metal buildings as accessory buildings. However, in some of the more restrictive areas those need to be obscured from the street with fencing or with shrubbery on the street facing side. It would not necessarily be needed for the non-street facing side of those structures,” Sims said.
Storage containers or railroad cars could be allowed in some areas under the Intermodal Container category. Specifications would be that they are not the primary structure on any lot.
Community Development Director David Smith was present at the meeting as well. Smith has been with Woodward Code Enforcement for 21 years and is set to retire at the end of the month. He had some input on these upcoming codes, “this ordinance will put some teeth into stuff that we’ve already been enforcing. This way, there’s more guidance to go with the code enforcement employee,” he said.
Commissioner John Brown was concerned about properties with potential buyers.
“If they sold it, are the new owners going to have to bring that up to code?, “ he asked.
Smith answered, “I have not been enforcing it that way. If they come in and want to remodel more than 50% of the valuation of that building, add on to it or if something is changed on the front then I would say to bring it up to code. If it is not structural changes or slight remodeling on the inside I would say it’s ok.”
“For some of those questions, an Internal Review Board would be made up of city employees from various departments appointed by City Manager Shaun Barnett,” Sims said.
“There’s so many different types of building materials out there, so many different ways you can change a building and make it look presentable,” Smith said.
“It’s always been tough for me to tell someone what they can and can’t do with their own property, but we have to do something. That ordinance gives you some leeway by taking it to a review board. Code enforcers can say that’s not exactly the way this ordinance reads but that will probably look alright. Let me take it to the review board and see what they say,” he added.
After further discussion, the commissioners approved the changes in the Code of Ordinances.
Other approvals were repairs to the Aquatic Center’s pool floor. LMC Corporation bid at $79,545.36 and with the company already being on state contract, it has already gone through the bidding process. It is under an insurance claim and they were just waiting on the approval of the contract between the city and LMC for the next step.
Barnett informed the commissioners about the status of the District Livestock Show that had started this past weekend and is a 10 day event.
“Almost 1,000 students are participating with over 1,600 animals. That is quite a turnout for the show which is excellent for our community. A lot of people are utilizing our hotels, restaurants and shopping,” he said.
Woodward Municipal Authority met as well and approved the agreement between Woodward Industrial Foundation and Dunn Golf Group, LLC.
Trustees also renewed the lease agreement with Woodward Golf and Country Club.
