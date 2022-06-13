At the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, several items were tabled or no action taken in Commissioner Clint White’s absence.
Pebbles Luddington and Chad Campbell with Woodward County EMS answered follow-up questions from commissioners regarding ARPA funds and the issues facing the shortages of parts for ambulances.
Commissioner Troy White asked the auditors of the ARPA funds to make sure the items and the timeframe of these items to be purchased met the qualifying factors to be awarded the funds.
“The final rule for fiscal recovery funds allows for the purchase of emergency vehicles and emergency response equipment. This can be done as a sub award to the EMS or reimbursement. Reimbursement of portable ventilators depends on when the expenses were incurred. Recovery funds are available if incurred from March 3, 2021 through December 31, 2024,” Troy White read of the response from the auditors.
The ventilators were purchased during this time frame and commissioners agreed to the reimbursement of the ventilators.
Luddington spoke of their ambulances, “one ambulance was due to arrive last year, but manufacturers state that we may get it in August.”
Campbell said not as many ambulances are currently not going on calls.
“We were transferring a patient to the city the other day and hit a deer. It is in the body shop and they are estimating between $8,000 to $10,000 depending on what else they may find with it. Another ambulance has been out of service and at the shop for six weeks,” he said. “Another is getting repairs done and another for air conditioning. We are working on getting those repairs made but also at the mercy of the ambulance manufacturers and the manufacturers of the parts to fix the issues
“Part of the hold up is that Ford put an all stop on the Ford Transit Ambulance Packages, so they will not produce any between the months of May through July. We are in line for the next one, which is why they say August but are concerned that it still won’t be ready within that same month. On the funding side, things may need to be extended due to not having a receipt until the vehicle is delivered.”
Troy White suggested “that is more prudent to reimburse than sub award from an auditor’s point.” The commissioners approved the reimbursement of the vehicles as the invoices become available.
The Interlocal Agreement of the City operating dispatch services for all of Woodward County, Woodward County Sheriff’s office utilizes these dispatch services was approved. The agreement is for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
No action was currently taken for the Northwest Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center expenses with APS Fire Company. An estimate was given to the commissioners to bring the center fully up to code. A ULV system needs to be put in, a pull station needs to also be put in the kitchen instead of it being in the mechanical room and the fire suppression system over the stove in the kitchen is non-compliant. The estimate is for $9,374 and then the reimbursement of other equipment to start getting it up to code that has already been purchased such as sprinkler heads is $2,000, which brings things to about $11,400. Troy White said the commissioners will look into where they can get the funds to bring the building back to code.
Routine items were approved such as purchase orders, maximum monthly highway expenditures for May 2022, monthly reports of officers, Cash Fund Estimates of needs and requests for appropriations for May 2022 and the transfer of appropriations out of General Use Tax into Jail Use Tax.
