Woodward City Commissioners approved every item on a semi-lengthy agenda during Monday’s meeting at city hall.
The consent agenda included several facilities use agreement, including:
- Use of sports complex for Woodward Public Schools softball games.
- Use of the Round-up Club Arena for a breakaway roping event.
- Use of Crystal Beach Stadium for barrel racing with Twisted 2K Productions
Also part of the consent agenda were financial reports and some supplemental budget amendments for the airport fund and grant funds.
Action topics approved were:
- Renewal of lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil Company to place an antenna on one of the city water towers.
- Renewal of agreement with school district for two School Resource Offices. Cost of salary and benefits are shared equally between the school district and the city.
- Two items declaring surplus property to be disposed, a desk at the conference center and two decommissioned patrol vehicles.
- Lease agreement with Garfield County Child Advocacy Council or the former CASA. The organization is leasing an office from the city.
