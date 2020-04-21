The Woodward City Commission met via video conference Monday evening to conduct their meeting while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Commissioners approved the abatement, boarding and securing agreement between the City of Woodward and Jim Kowing. The agreement is for mowing, cleaning, weed eating, boarding and securing of abatement properties.
Commissioners approved an annual management agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and K&T Catering, LLC, relative to miniature golf and paddle boat operations at Crystal Beach Park. According to City Manager Alan Riffel, there were no changes to this contract from the previous year.
During his report, Riffel noted that the Oak Street project had completed its final inspection. One final change order would be listed in the next meeting that would benefit the city about $8,000.
Riffel warned commissioners he expects a revenue failure this year and possible into the next due to the current situation with the pandemic and the oil and gas industry struggling. He noted that they did not know to what extent revenue will drop at this time but predicts that sales tax will be up next month after the extensive buying that took place during April.
As people spend more time at home during quarantine, Riffel mentioned that city refuse collectors have seen an increase from about six tons of refuse regularly to around 10 tons.
The City Manager gave the board a brief update on how things are operating at Town Hall with several employees working from home and stated that everyone is anxious for the pandemic to come to an end.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met immediately following the board and took action on a brief agenda.
The WMA approved the removal of late fees and cutoffs for the month of May due to the pandemic. City Clerk Andrea Murlin noted that for the most part people are working diligently to stay on top of their bills. Several have contacted the water department to work out payment plans as well.
The Authority approved the management agreement between the City, the WMA and K&T Catering, LLC, for the miniature golf and paddle boat operations at Crystal Beach Park.
