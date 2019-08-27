Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning for routine business.
The board approved the acceptance of low bid for sixth-month road materials from Railroad Yard, Dub Ross Company, Inc., and Core & Main.
A resolution for disposal of equipment from the County Clerk’s Office including calculators, computer system and chairs was approved.
Commissioners acknowledged an engagement with S.A.&L for auditing basic financial statements for Woodward County for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The board approved promotion of Bailey Rae Poer to a full-time employee at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds at $18.15 an hour plus benefits. Poer has been employed part-time at the event center since mid-May.
According to Woodward County Event Center Executive Director Jon Marc Holt, Poer has been a huge asset with the job performance and technological knowledge she brings to the table.
It was decided the courthouse will remain open for the Northwest District CODA Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 in Arapaho. Each office is open to decide if one or more officers or employees will attend the training workshop.
Commissioners approved the cooperative extension services agreement between the Oklahoma State University acting for and on behalf of its Cooperative Extension Service and the United States Department of Agriculture and Woodward County Board of County Commissioners for fiscal year 2019/2020.
Woodward County Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt updated commissioners on the increase in money the extension office is having to send to OSU. One educator, Dana Bay, has moved to Ellis County and they will not be rehiring to fill that spot in anticipation of the rising fee.
The Extension office’s sales tax revenue is approximately $130,000 and would not be able tolerate the over $200,000 in costs next year if they replaced Bay, according to Lynes-Matt.
“Woodward County is different some counties because we have a permanent sales tax that runs the extension office,” Lynes-Matt. “It’s a huge blessing.”
The board approved a contract, receiving $67.50 for highway easement between Woodward County and ODOT on a strip of land lying in part of lots 15 through 28 inclusive of block 1 of Cline Park second addition of Woodward. At last week’s meeting, commissioners signed an intent.
No action was taken at this time for an application for approval regarding the State Revolving Fund equipment purchasing for all districts. District 1 Commissioner Troy White acknowledged the need for three pieces of equipment and said he will calculate to see if he can afford to take advantage of the one time, three percent interest rate.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson mentioned the need for a piece of equipment but is concerned that he needs to get it before possible snow storms, rather than wait until spring.
During new and unforeseen business, Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell questioned the $18.15 base pay for county employees and if that should apply to his deputies. According to Mitchell, his deputies start around $17 an hour and jailers approximately $16.
The proposed budget was also presented to Mitchell and commissioners. White mentioned how hard the Sheriff’s office has been hit with lower sales tax revenue and rising cost of repairs. They discussed the water damage and decided Mitchell should contact Emergency Management about turning in the extensive and continuing damage to the jail in on insurance.
“It's probably worth adding up the purchase orders were spent on repairing the items and see if we're close to our deductible,” White said. “Like you said, you're still having things fixed. So bills are still coming in.”
According to Johnson, FEMA pays 75 percent, Oklahoma Emergency Management pays 12.5 percent and the county pays 12.5 percent.
