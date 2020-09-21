Woodward County Commissioners tabled the CARES Act and coroanvirus relief fund again during their meeting Monday morning. According to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, even the auditors have conflicting interpretations of the rules involved. With the due date not until Nov. 1, District 1 Commissioner Troy White suggested they have time to gather more information and seek more counsel.
Custer County is also still reviewing the information, but all other Oklahoma counties have already filed. If the money would have to be paid back, they are counting on zero percent interest and a reasonable payment plan, according to Lehenbauer.
Lehenbauer also reported that of the approximately 900 inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center, over 400 have active cases of covid. The prison outbreak has plunged Woodward County into a new level and is expected to rise. Area schools are answering the additional risk to the community with various forms of precautionary mask mandates.
(Note: DOC numbers haven't been updated, but the state health department now shows 827 cases in Fort Supply, almost all likely at William S. Key.)
According to Lehenbauer, the Department of Corrections has sent a response team to help the Correctional Center keep the situation contained. No other information has been released.
The board approved the County budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 at $6,294,917.55 with the understanding that if sales tax revenue drops, the County will help the jail cover monthly expenses.
Several Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) engineer selection letters for various projects were approved with the work awarded to CED#8.
District 1 ODOT project #34945 is at CN 94. District 2 has two projects. One is #31724 phase 2 EW51 from NS210 extending 5 miles west to NS196 and the other is #31716 phase 3, continuing on EW51 another 5 miles, extending from NW196 to NS 191. District 3 project #29350 is phase 1 on NS195, extending south from SH15 to EW48.
The board acknowledged two renewal applications for certificates of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. One is for GFAW Inc for 5 acres in District 2 NE 4 SE 4 of Section 15 T21N R20W. The other is for a 1.84 acre tract for One Plant Essentials in District 3 Section 15 T22N R20W.
Commissioners approved County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell’s request to apply for a JAG LLE (Justice Assistance Grant-Local Law Enforcement) Grant to purchase in-car computers for the Sheriff’s office.
“We’re trying to come into the 21st century,” Mitchell said. “It’s a $10,000 reimbursement grant.”
Each refurbished computer will be almost $900 each and will hook up to the departments AT&T FirstNet unlimited mobile hotspot and data program.
A declaration of surplus for a 1972 Chevy truck to be auctioned was approved.
Two sealed bids were received for construction of ditch on County road EW36, Kee Road, at 36N2934W990442 in District 1 from Durango Services and Dustin Donley. The board tabled them for review.
The Sept. 11, 2020 certified allocation of alcoholic beverage tax was approved as $25,038.20.
