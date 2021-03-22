Woodward County District 1 Commissioner Troy White voted no on three certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.
This isn’t the first time Troy White has voiced distaste for medical marijuana farming, even while acknowledging the applications.
"I think over time it's gonna erode our quality of life out here and I don't like that," Troy White said. "Marijuana on a federal level is still illegal. And I choose to vote no against the license acknowledgments. We're not even approving licenses, we're just acknowledging that they're applying.”
County Commissioners never approve these OMMA applications. They acknowledge them, authorizing County Clerk Wendy Dunlap to issue a letter stating the acknowledgment. The letter, approved at the Sept. 30, 2019 board meeting, makes clear that the board is not approving or condoning an activity which is still illegal based upon current federal law, so as to not jeopardize receiving federal funds or qualified grants.
According to Dunlap, 41 OMMA certificates have been acknowledged by the board of Woodward County Commissioners including the three in District 3 acknowledged by District 2 Commissioner Clint White and District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt on Monday.
One OMMA certificate was for 43718 Ventures, LLC, owned by Phillip Patten, Guo Ming and Xiang Hengmin, located at 270 Industrial Park South Lot 24, one acre.
Another OMMA certificate was for Liugy LLC, owned by Guiyun Liu in Section 3 T22N R22W on 38.85 acres.
The last OMMA certificate was for Advanced Cultivations LLC, owned by Troy Vance and Zach Shearmire at 270 Industrial Park North Lot 65.
There are over 7,150 licensed Medical Marijuana growers in Oklahoma as of March 17, 2021, according to OMMA.
Joe D. Hall contractor representative Chris Richardson attended the board meeting in person while ACCO Appraisal Investigator John Hotaling attended discussion on speaker phone regarding needed repairs in the west courtroom and court offices. According to Hotaling, he has not received details of the contractor’s appraisal sent to him nor has he read the Woodward County ACCO policy. Dunlap and Richardson said they would resend those documents.
According to Richardson, the ACCO Appraisal does not take into account labor for taking materials up flights of stairs or building and moving scaffolding, much less the extra labor to protect various courtroom fixtures during installation work. In order to preserve woodworking on the judge’s bench and jury box, special care will have to be taken.
“I wanted to express the frustration from our office that it's not being done. It's causing issues with logistics in our offices, with the court clerk, with the judges,” District Attorney Chris Boring said. “I think this is just a delay tactic to not pay it, (arguing over) $10,000 is pretty dumb.”
The board approved a resolution for disposing of a Panasonic fax machine for the County Clerk’s office.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Angie Irvin and Angelica Chavez as receiving agents for the Court Clerk.
The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations of $5,715.98 for Sheriff’s forfeiture was approved.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported 70 active covid cases in Woodward, 3 in Sharon, 12 in Mooreland and 6 in Fort Supply.
“The new stimulus funding, we should be hearing from ACO here in the next couple weeks, it's going to be a significant amount of money,” Lehenbauer said. “They're still collecting data and gonna to put out the guidance, but we don't know how it's all going to work. But it'll be very significant amount of dollars available it sounds like.”
According to Clint White, the news stimulus act is called the American Rescue Plan Act and Woodward County should be receiving $3.9 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.