Woodward County Commissioners accepted a letter of resignation from Jon Marc Holt from management of the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds at Monday’s meeting.
Holt, who is taking a position with the Bank of Western Oklahoma, said he is excited about staying within the Woodward area and he appreciates everything the fair board has done to move the facility forward.
“We deposited right at $108,000 in rental income last year,” Holt reported. “We are on trend to deposit $143,000, which is a 32% increase in rental income alone.”
Holt also reported the event center is booked through September of 2020.
“That facility is really starting to be recognized not only across the state, but outside the state,” Holt said.
A transfer of $15,048.11 July and August Jail Use Tax money to the Jail Use Tax Fund was approved. The goal is to have use tax and sales tax in separate accounts.
The board decided to work with Circuit Engineering District #8 for routine local government bridge inspection contracts. Maximum monthly highway expenditures were determined as $101,550.03 for September.
The board tabled the materials request program for reimbursement from CED of $75,000 since project reports were not together yet, according to District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson.
