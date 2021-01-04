New District 2 Commissioner Clint White was sworn in before the first Woodward County Commissioners meeting of 2021.
“I look forward to serving with you guys and serving Woodward County,” Clint White said as he was welcomed during the meeting from District 1 Commissioner Troy White and District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt.
Matt was elected Chairman of the board with Troy White as Vice-Chairman.
The board also approved Troy White as a board member to the Northwest Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority and Clint White as an alternate for a term of one year.
Troy White was approved as the official member of the Circuit Engineering District #8 board for the year 2021 with first alternate Matt and second alternate Clint White.
Commissioners approved Troy White as member of the Woodward County E-911 board.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer updated the board on covid cases and vaccine protocols.
Woodward has 118 active cases, down from 143. Sharon has 3, Mooreland 13 and Fort Supply 7 active cases.
“First responders, we’re about midway through vaccinating everybody in Woodward County,” Lehenbauer said. “We’re in the phase two part of this, so I’m working on the long term care facilities.”
Residents 65 and older will begin receiving the vaccination at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds on Thursday, according to Lehenbauer.
“That's maxed out... They’re not taking any more,” Lehenbauer said. “They still are asking people 65 and older to call and get their name on the list. And as soon as more vaccine come in, then they’ll be vaccinated.”
According to Lehenbauer, county employees will probably be offered the vaccination in 7 to 14 days.
“Essential workers such as public utilities, essential public utilities, electric companies,” Lehenbauer said. “They (Oklahoma State Department of Health) should have quite a bit done by the end of January. They’ve been able to move rapidly.”
Commissioners approved using $25,000 of the County Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) deductible fund for repairs on the Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds from ice storm damage. According to General Manager Bailey Rae Poer, estimated costs are approximately $300,000. According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, the County has accumulated $57,400 in the deductible fund. This deductible amount will be included as deductible for the courthouse roof repairs as well.
The board approved COVID-19 items to be submitted to the CARES Act.
A resolution resolving the board of directors of the Woodward County Fair Board to be elected as follows the filing period for such election consisting of 5 consecutive business days. This time period will commence on Monday, Jan. 25 and conclude Friday, Jan 29. Terms expiring in March of 2021 are District 1 Fair Board Member Monty Hepner, District 2 Recia Garcia and District 3 Kendall Stephens.
Commissioners approved Clint White and Jonna Schmidt as Requisition Agents for District 2.
In addition to regular business, the board approved amending the Woodward County observed holidays for 2021.
A change in bid opening times was approved from 11 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners meetings, effective Jan. 11.
Several six-month county-wide bids were opened. The only bid for tires was approved from Discount Tire. Low bid was accepted from Dustin Donley Construction for vibratory smooth drum or sheepsfoot packer as well as track hoe services.
A bid from Dub Ross Company was accepted as the only bid submitted for grader blades and bolts.
Contract hauling bids were tabled for tabulation from Ergon Asphalt and Coastal Energy. A bid was also received from CED #7 but was not a properly sealed bid to be considered.
The board accepted the bid for limestone chips from Dolese.
The six-month bid for contract hauling has to be rebid again with two separate line items for belly-dump and end-dump. One bid had the wrong resolution number, one was for end-dump only and the other was not specified.
