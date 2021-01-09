Woodward County Commissioners meet for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse.
In addition to regular business and discussion with County officers, the board will consider the tabulation of County-wide six-month bid for emulsion.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Mean Green Growers in District 3 SW SE Section 21 T23N R21W on 4.865 acres.
Commissioners will discuss and consider possibly hiring Joe D Hall as general contractor for roofing project on Woodward County Event Center building A and roof and repairs on the County courtroom.
The board will consider fiscal year 2021 COVID-19 safety protocol modifications of a regional secure detention contract.
The appointments of receiving agents for District 2 will be considered, as well as requestion agents for the Flood Plains board, W-911 and E-911, general government, charity and juvenile detention.
Commissioners will consider signing and agreement with GL Endeavors to place an ATM at the Fairgrounds at the Fair Board’s recommendation.
The County’s cell phone policy for County-owned phones will also be reviewed.
*****
Woodward’s Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the school administration building.
Board members will recognize the district’s teacher of the year finalists - Jennifer Long, Beth Baker, Moriah Graff and Lauren Stahlman.
They will also hear a report from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds on COVID-19 and the status of an insurance claim on hail damage from June 2019.
The consent agenda includes several routine items.
An executive session is on the agenda to discuss the January personnel report and the contract review for Reynolds.
