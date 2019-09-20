Woodward County Commissioners will meet for their regularly scheduled board meeting at the courthouse 10 a.m. Monday.
Kristi Hill with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services (NWDCS) will address the board about putting purple spotlights on the courthouse lawn in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Commissioners will consider a Proof of Public Meeting letter about a meeting that was held by representatives of E.ON Climate & Renewables North America, LLC with respect to the Boiling Springs Wind Project.
A review and execution of the road use and maintenance agreement for the Sooner Wind Project Re-Power and Oklahoma Wind Project Re-Power will be presented to the board by NextEra Energy Project Manager Elinore Beitler.
The board will consider approving the Fair Board’s recommendation to appoint Bailey Poer as Event Center interim manager. There will also be discussion about event center staff and the board will consider approving P Card purchases for the event center.
Commissioners will consider a public hearing request from Preston and Donna Olson for re-zoning from A1 agricultural to I-2 industrial for a tract of land in Section 8 T22N R20W consisting of 4.7373 acres.
The board will consider approval of a REAP payment request for Woodward County RWD2 REAP #19-25.
A letter of project completion for materials reimbursement to be submitted to Circuit Engineering District #8 will also be considered.
