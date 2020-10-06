Woodward City Commissioners gathered for a short meeting on Monday. The board approved the city's observance of Halloween and established a Trick or Treat night for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.
Commissioners discussed establishing some guidance for homeowners regarding passing out candy while encouraging covid safety. The CDC guidelines for Halloween can be found in English and Spanish on their website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
The board approved the 2021 holidays to be observed by the City of Woodward.
Facility use agreements were approved with the Oklahoma High School Rodeo and Junior High School Rodeo Associations and the Woodward Round-up Club.
“The next several weekends we will be having multiple events in Crystal Beach Park that are rodeo related,” City Manager Alan Riffel said.
Commissioners then approved a resolution to accept new signs entering Woodward from the east and southeast, recognizing Woodward as the home of football 1944-1945 All-American Bob Fenimore.
According to Woodward Chamber of Commerce President C.J. Montgomery, the privately funded signs would also have OSU’s Pistol Pete and the Boomer covered wagon. Oklahoma State University would have a part in the final design.
“The chamber is only kind of an administrative vehicle to kind of bring all everyone together and make it happen I started with Rep. Newton, and Carl I think contacted the ODOT,” Montgomery said. “And obviously the city needs to tell us where those can go… It's probably long overdue and something that should have happened quite some time ago.”
Riffel informed the board of a flu shot clinic in the Pioneer Room on Wednesday morning.
