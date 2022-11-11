The Woodward County Commissioners will discuss a contract with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to house prisoners in the Woodward County Jail at the next meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Woodward County EMS will discuss paperwork in regard to the expenditures related to the funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act for purchase of emergency vehicles.
Commissioners will verify the Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Bronco Express, LLC section 9 T21N R19W 2.7 acres in District No. 2.
Thousand Hills Church will discuss using the courthouse lawn for prayer on Dec. 4, Jan. 1, 2023 and Feb. 5, 2023.
Brian Dowell with NegaWatt will be present to speak regarding LED lighting on county property.
The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Middle School South TAP Center.
Items on the consent agenda include the financial report, treasurer’s report, annual district reading sufficiency act plan for 2022-2023 along with the MOU with Big Five Community Services, Inc and WPS.
Action topics include:
- Amended Resolution calling for the 2023 school board election to elect a board member to board office No. three, which has a five-year term of office.
- The temporary easement with ODOT regarding and authorize the Superintendent to sign all documents related to it.
