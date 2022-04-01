Woodward voters will go to the polls to determine a city commission race on Tuesday.
The contest for the at-large position on the city commission is between incumbent Steve Bogdahn and challenger Hunter Wellman.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Remember to bring identification with you to your polling place.
There is one school board election in Woodward County as Eddie White and Brandon Spray are competing for a spot on the Sharon-Mutual Board of Education.
Several other elections are going on in the area.
Vici school district voters will decide a school board race between Billie Coldwater and Elwin Randall.
Taloga has a school board race between Douglas Kilmer and Ladeana Meyer Birney.
In Harper County, Laverne has two school bond propositions and there is a county proposition as well.
Laverne’s bond issue is for $7,590,000 for a new physical education facility and other improvements throughout the district including HVAC, safety and security, music and band equipment, ag improvements and transportation.
Waynoka has both a city proposition and a school bond proposition on the ballot and Freedom has a town proposition.
Waynoka’s school bond issue is for $1.7 million to build a new bus barn facility.
Filing period approaching
Statewide election activity officially begins at 8 a.m., Wednesday April 13 when the filing period opens. Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.
“Offices that are expected to be filled this year are County Assessor, County Treasurer, County Commissioner District No. 1 and County Commissioner District No. 3,” said Woodward County Election Board Secretary Carol Carrel.
Filing forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Woodward County Election Board at 580-256-3609 or woodwardcounty@elections.ok.gov. Filing packets for both state and county offices are also available for download on the State Election Board’s website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. Even though the courthouse will be closed on Friday, the Election Board will be open. Please enter through the east door for filing located at the Woodward County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Wooodward.
Statewide offices are open for filing along with all the state house districts and half of the state senate districts. Also filing is open for two U. S. Senate seats and all five congressional districts.
