City Manager Alan Riffel gave a brief update on the 34th Street project during the Woodward City Commission meeting Monday evening.
“Their scheduled to have both layers of asphalt in there next week and open up two way traffic on the 10th,” Riffel said. “That then moves into the phase of the intersection at (34th and) Oklahoma, which will be pretty substantial.”
According to Riffel, the intersection will be rerouted around Hickory Bend, a city street, between the Oklahoma branch of Stock Exchange Bank and Domino C-Store.
Riffel also announced that Francis McFarland is celebrating 40 years and his retirement from the solid waste department of the City of Woodward this week with a reception on Thursday afternoon.
A facilities use agreement with the Woodward County Event Center was approved. Director Bailey Rae Poer requested use of the Round-Up Arena for the Woodward County Free Fair and Horse Show on Thursday, Aug. 27.
The board approved a facilities use agreement with the American Cancer Society, Inc. Polly Cottom requested use of Crystal Beach Park for a Luminary Service on Saturday, Aug. 29.
After some discussion and a study of pictures provided, commissioners denied a claim against the city for loss of property. According to Riffel, William Shrewsbury filed a claim against the city for reimbursement of expenses resulting from damages to his vehicle tire after he ran over a piece of curbing that was laying in the street.
Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) Claims Adjuster Lori Randall recommended the claim be denied based on the investigation finding no liability on the city’s part regarding the incident.
The Woodward Municipal Authority approved the renewal of a 200 day lease agreement with the Woodward Municipal Golf Course providing water at no cost per gallon used. The lease is $1 per year, payable in advance and beginning Aug. 5 2020 through Feb. 22, 2021, giving the Woodward Golf and Country Club full authority to manage and supervise operation of the golf course.
The club also has responsibility for maintenance and improvements during the lease in addition to carrying adequate insurance on equipment and for liability. Golf cart lease is $500 per month from March through November, $11,500 in December and nothing during January and February with payments due by the end of each month.
According to Riffel, the agreement is the same as years before.
Golf Club Representative Ira Horner acknowledged the health of the grass as hopeful and much of the reseeded area (on the greens) is forecast to be playable by spring 2021. Though the brown grass has resulted in lost players, he said the club has been able to cut expenses and stay out of debt except for the cart lease. The club is anticipating they may have to borrow $5,000 to $10,000 to get them through the end of the year.
“I don't see that as a real big problem right now,” Horner said. “Right now we're still looking fairly hopeful of what we've got.”
