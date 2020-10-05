Monday morning, Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer updated Woodward County Commissioners that there have been five COVID-19 related fatalities in the county now.
According to Lehenbauer, William S. Key reported 65 active cases in the inmate population and seven staff on Friday.
Weekend numbers had 42 active cases in Fort Supply, five in Mooreland, one in Sharon and 40 in Woodward. Note: Later numbers on Monday indicated 42 active cases in Woodward now.
“Our next concern, of course, we're watching the fire danger situation. We haven’t had any rain in three weeks,” Lehenbauer said. “It’s been two years since we've had a large wildfire situation. We’re in a moderate drought right now. The rain we had three weeks ago really caused some late term (vegetation) growth and then die off now. So we're watching that real carefully.”
The mild La Nina pattern moving in is concerning because it is typical of a drier winter, according to Lehenbauer.
“Over the next 30 to 60 days, if we don’t get some significant moisture is where we’re going to start getting really concerned,” Lehenbauer said. “A lot of preventative mowing is really key to keep up with it right now.”
The board approved a revised resolution for pursuing the CARES Act and coronavirus relief funding.
“It’s more in line with what the commissioners beliefs are,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “Basically, we took out the language that you guys are finding a presumption. I think that the Governor's already made that presumption. So I don't know (that) it's necessary for you guys to make that presumption, the Governor is the one that’s approving all of these reimbursements.”
After visiting with Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd, CPA and the Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, County officers decided to submit reimbursements for the Emergency Manager’s salary from March through Dec. 1, 2020 in addition to the jail nurse and other jail expenses which have not already been submitted, according to District 1 Commissioner Troy White.
“The resolution is not mandatory,” Lehenbauer clarified. “It's just another layer of protection, if something comes up later.”
The resolution directs and authorizes the application for the funding. The funds will be held until the board believes federal and state requirements have been met, according to White.
“Probably the greatest money grab in the history of the United States,” White said. “There is still possibility, the auditor believes, that at some point in time we could be audited for these reimbursements. The thought is, we hold these funds until that possibility is passed. That way, if we are audited, and we did have to reimburse the federal government, we would still have the funds to do so.”
Commissioners then approved items to be submitted to the CARES Act group, which included the Emergency Manager and jail nurse’s salaries as well as other jail staff and expenses.
The first transfer of appropriation out of county general use tax into jail use tax was approved.
The board authorized the county clerk to establish and maintain the Sheriff’s donation fund according to auditor’s suggestions in making it easy to track the donations. According to County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, Western Farmers Electric Cooperative of Mooreland has also donated. This donation is in addition to two others received to put computers in officers' vehicles.
Commissioners approved disposing of a Canon copier for the Sheriff’s office to be junked. According to Mitchell, the dispatch office copier broke and could not be repaired.
A re-dedication by the Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution was approved. Frontier District Director Roberta Chance asked the board for any specific guidelines or mandates. Commissioners agreed guests could be invited for the event, which will be held outside, on the courthouse lawn on Saturday, Oct. 17 with appropriate social distancing.
The re-dedication is for the George Washington Elm tree which was planted from a sapling in 1947 as a gesture of sympathy after the tornado disaster. The ceremony will allow the historical monument to get on the national registry, according to Chance.
The board approved a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Double J Farms in District 3 for 10.41 acres on SE ¼ section 28 T23N R22W.
Commissioners denied a lease obligation deposit receipt from Chesapeake Operating LLC for Tract 1 and 2 in Section 28 T24N R17W. According to White, this is a shut in royalty payment for a 1977 well in the amount of $5.06.
A request made by Billings Funeral Home for assistance with a burial was approved for the customary amount of $250. According to the agenda, every effort has been made to locate the statutory responsible party, including next of kin without success and county residency has been verified.
Mitchell reported the jail geothermal heat pump has been flushed, refilled with propylene glycol and is ready for winter.
Sealed bids for countywide gyp rock Arcosa Specialty Materials and United States Gypsum Co were tabled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.