Daughters of the American Revolution Frontier District Director Roberta Chance asked the board of Woodward County Commissioners for any specific guidelines or mandates for their re-dedication ceremony of the George Washington Elm tree. The ceremony will get the tree, which is considered a historical monument, listed on a national registry. The tree was planted from a sapling in 1947 as a gesture of sympathy after the historic tornado. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)