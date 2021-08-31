Woodward County Commissioners observed a moment of silence for the past week’s fallen service members before their weekly prayer and pledge.
High Plains Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) representative Tom Lucas visited with the board about conservation services.
“The CRP (Conservation Reserve Program), and (19)86, what happened is enrollment in those programs were so large that it began to devastate the towns,” Lucas said. “And we remember what Woodward was prior to ‘86. We had two or three farm machinery operators. The Fisher Elevator was busy. We had all these businesses that because of the widespread enrollment in the CRP, it killed a lot of these businesses.”
According to Lucas, the new CRP took more than just the agriculture related businesses from the smaller towns.
“The RC&D program was put in place to try to mitigate the loss of the businesses in these small towns,” Lucas explained. “The office is in Buffalo… They are still doing things… It’s just all volunteers.”
High Plains RC&D covers eight counties, according to Lucas, including the three panhandle counties plus Woodward Harper, Ellis, Dewey and Woods Counties.
“We had considerable success in Woodward County,” Lucas said. “Somewhere between 30 and 35 projects. About two thirds of those were requests from County commissioners.”
Until 2011, RC&D had federal funding, providing a federally employed coordinator to help identify projects and necessary paperwork to apply for funding.
“So there's been nobody helping anybody in terms of economic development,” Lucas concluded. “If we can get some support from the county commissioners, then we provide services.
Lucas said he sees a lot of opportunities based partially based on the amount of natural resources in the area that are not being utilized to the full possible potential. He asked the board to consider investing $2,500 toward the effort.
District 1 Commissioner Troy White asked Lucas to have High Plains RC&D make up a contract the board could consider.
“The fair went really well,” reported Bailey Rae Poer, Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager. “The pumpkin contest was well attended.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury reported active cases of covid in Woodward County have dropped to 36 from 40 this past week. Of County residents, 42.5 percent have had one vaccine and 35.2 are fully vaccinated.
“We continue to see an uptick in individuals coming in for vaccine at the local level,” Salisbury said.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White reported on the County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) preliminary audit report.
“The government allows you to use the average of your three revenue years prior to pandemic,” Clint White said. “That took a little bit of work because a lot of the funds that were appropriated were into trust and agency funds, and federal funds. And those types of incomes, you have to subtract out.”
The possible income loss from the preliminary data gathered is approximately $2 million.
The board approved the CED 8 materials request forms for fiscal year 2021/2022 for each district.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was reviewed by the board for REFA LLC in SE ¼ Section 25 T25N R19W in District 1 and County Clerk Wendy Dunlap gave the customary letter from the County.
Commissioners approved a 2021 Justice Assistance Grant for local law enforcement with a maximum award of $10,000. According to Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, this is a reimbursement grant they have applied for many thimes.
The board approved a resolution for disposing of equipment of a Second Chance & Safariland body armor to be donated to Angel Armor from the Woodward County Sheriff’s Department.
A resolution for declaration of surplus of a 1998 Chevy 1 ton pickup with a flatbed from District 3 was approved to be sold at Smith & Company Auction Services on Sept. 5th.
