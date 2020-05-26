The COVID-19 report from Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer was positive at the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning after Memorial Day.
Statewide and in the panhandle, he reported the rise in cases is slowing. One more case in Woodward County over the weekend makes three active cases and one recovery so far. Two of the cases are recovering, according to Lehenbauer.
The protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19, as well as the security of the courthouse, are working good so far, according to county officers. No action was taken in amending the measures.
Money has been received from FEMA for the flooding last year. District 2 received $82,000 and District 3 received almost $51,000. That is approximately 75 percent of what the districts have already spent in damage repairs. District 1 is still in the works, Lehenbauer said.
County Treasurer Kim Bowers reported that Gov. Stitt signed House Bill 2740 to postpone the June resale.
With Sheriff Kevin Mitchell’s approval, commissioners approved two interlocal agreements with the City of Mooreland and City of Woodward for detention of inmates in the county jail.
Also approved was another interlocal agreement with the Town of Mutual providing equipment, manpower necessary for the proper construction, improvement, repair and maintenance of streets was approved with the exception of fuel.
The board approved regular business items including purchase orders, four-week payroll, monthly payroll and blanket purchase orders.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations from fire prevention capital outlay into fire prevention personal services due to a county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations approval date issue.
A plan of proposed county bridge rehab for District 1 for number 94 bridge over Bearcat Creek has been submitted by Circuit Engineering District 8 was approved by the board.
According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, this is for an approximately 70-foot long bridge one and a quarter miles south of Moreland built in the 1930’s through the Works Progress Administration. The district doesn’t have money to replace the bridge, but will shim it with eye-beams and replace pylons.
The pylon placement and labor will be bid out, according to White.
One sealed bid was opened from Green Zebra for mowing, bagging, weed eating and flower bed maintenance for the courthouse for $120 per service. This includes the east side of the driveway entrance, recreation area and, upon request only, the west side near the Sheriff’s office through Oct. 1, 2020.
The bid was approved by District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson and District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt to be used in case one of the districts or inmates are unable to get to it. White voted no.
