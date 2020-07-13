Woodward County Commissioners appointed Jonna Schmidt as the Human Resources Representative for Woodward County at the meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
The board approved the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for June 2020 at over $255,000 with the addition of recent FEMA money received for last year’s flooding. A notice to proceed with the rehabilitation project for the bridge over Bearcat Creek 77N213E410002 was approved.
Two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority were acknowledged. One is for Whitehead Pharms in District 3 on a tract in SE ¼ section 36 T24N R21W SW corner of SE ¼ N 650 feet east 599.93 feet 8.95 acres. Another from REFA LLC in District 1 about 11 miles north of Mooreland on SE ¼ Section 25 T25N R19W, an area inside coordinates in a canyon.
Commissioners approved professional legal services contract between the board and County Assessor and Tisdal & O’Hara PLLC to appear as counsel on July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
The board also approved a contract for services between the assessor’s office through the board and Visual Lease Services Inc. providing services for all new construction of oil and gas related property.
Universal Life Insurance with Living Benefits was discussed. Due to lack of interest of enough employees, there was no action taken. District 1 Commissioner Troy White brought up his discomfort that employee names and birth dates were given to a company in which the county had no active contract with and asked County Clerk Wendy Dunlap to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future.
Commissioners approved the County Treasurer’s monthly report to the State Auditor and Inspector for the Month of June 2020.
During new and unforseen business, commissioners asked County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell about the food grade glycerine needed to repair the geothermal HVAC units for the jail. Mitchell said it had been put on hold because of the pandemic situation. The air conditioners in the jail will be down for about 6 hours and since inmates are still in lock-down, the repairs may have to wait another month until the weather is cooler.
Two sealed countywide six-month bids were opened by the board. Dustin Donley Construction LLC’s bid for track hoe services was approved at $105 per hour. Discount Tire Direct was approved as the only bid for tires.
